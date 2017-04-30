New exhibit explores the role of time on people's lives
The Museum of the Albemarle will open its latest small exhibit, Albemarle Tides: Perspectives of Time in Northeastern North Carolina, on May 12. This exhibition features an intriguing assortment of artifacts, from across the Albemarle region, which demonstrate how time is both purposed and regarded throughout northeast North Carolina. Time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC