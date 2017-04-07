NC sanctions Brookdale EC after probe

A state agency has banned the Brookdale Elizabeth City senior living facility from admitting any new residents following an investigation into the disappearance of a 90-year-old resident with an apparent history of dementia who died after wandering off from the facility. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services imposed the new-resident ban on Brookdale on March 23, a month after Ruby Whedbee left the assisted living facility on Hastings Lane undetected.

