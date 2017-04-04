NAACP to host meeting on school turnaround
The local branch of the NAACP is hosting a meeting next week to inform Pasquotank County residents about school reform and to encourage community participation in the reform process. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has begun a process to address student achievement at four low-performing schools in the district: Elizabeth City Middle School, P.W. Moore Elementary School, Pasquotank Elementary School and River Road Middle School.
