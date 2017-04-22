MOA throws history-making party: Gala marks museum's 50th year
The Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle hosted the party, an anniversary gala for the regional museum that opened on May 29, 1967. The formal occasion brought out hundreds of people for food, live music, dancing and a celebration of northeastern North Carolina's colorful history.
