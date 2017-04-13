Meeting nixed after 5 councilors no-shows
Elizabeth City City Councilors Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks and Darius Horton denounced five other city councilors on Thursday after they failed to show up for a special closed session Walton and Brooks had called to discuss the city's utility billing problems. "It's a disgrace," Brooks said shortly after City Attorney Bill Morgan determined too few councilors were present to hold the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC