Meeting nixed after 5 councilors no-shows

Elizabeth City City Councilors Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks and Darius Horton denounced five other city councilors on Thursday after they failed to show up for a special closed session Walton and Brooks had called to discuss the city's utility billing problems. "It's a disgrace," Brooks said shortly after City Attorney Bill Morgan determined too few councilors were present to hold the meeting.

