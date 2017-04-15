Meeting, if held, might not have been legal
Two city councilors' efforts to hold a closed-door meeting last week to discuss what they referred to as solutions to Elizabeth City's ongoing utility billing problems may have violated state law if it had been held. Councilors Michael Brooks and Johnnie Walton called for the special meeting of City Council Thursday afternoon.
