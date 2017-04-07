May Freedom Fly: City dedicates Veterans Park
Elizabeth City dedicated Veterans Park on Friday to remember, honor, and thank all who have fought for the United States of America. "My hope is that this Veterans Park stands as an eternal symbol of peace, hope and sacrifice and heals the minds and bodies of those who have given so much," said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr.
