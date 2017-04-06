Man faces multiple felonies

A Chowan County man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly assaulting an Elizabeth City man and then using the man's bank card to help another suspect steal $300, court records show. Thomas Glenn Bivens, 49, of the 100 block of Riverby Farm Road, Rocky Hock, was arrested April 1 and charged with felony common law robbery, second-degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting common law robbery.

