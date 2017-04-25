Man charged in Camden assault on leave from Chowan job
A Camden County man charged with multiple offenses following a vehicle chase that also involved gunfire is on leave from his job as Chowan County's director of maintenance. Terry Wayne Rose, 48, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, is taking vacation while Chowan officials try to sort through the events that led to his arrest on Wednesday, April 19, Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said.
