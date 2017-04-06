Friday Art Walk features cupcakes, wearable art and more
For Friday's Art Walk, Studio 511 Art & Soul on McMorrine Street will offer the delicious activity to celebrate its third anniversary downtown. At the Studio 10 building on Main Street, models will fashion "wearable sculptures" created by College of the Albemarle art students.
