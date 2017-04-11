Fisherman killed in boat collision

Fisherman killed in boat collision

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

An Elizabeth City man died Sunday after the fishing boat in which he was a passenger collided with another boat on the Little River, authorities said Monday. Franklin Forbes, 53, was killed in the boat collision near the Halls Creek ramp, where the Little River and the mouth of Halls Creek meet, N.C. Wildlife Resources Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar 16 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC