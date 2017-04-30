Firm blames city staff for billing woes
The company whose accounting software is at the center of Elizabeth City's failed utility billing conversion blames the failure on city staff, who it claims were resistant to change and actively worked to hamstring implementation. Edmunds and Associates also claims city staff held up conversion from the city's current Logics system to Edmunds' system because they wanted the ability to modify customer meter readings without accountability.
