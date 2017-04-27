Expert's report defends billing system

Elizabeth City staffers were distrustful of the city's new utility billing software, sought tech support for minor issues and maybe even hoped the software would fail, according to a report from a technical consultant the city hired last year. City Attorney Bill Morgan released the report by David Boling, a former information technology director for Rowan County, on Wednesday in response to a public records request from The Daily Advance.

