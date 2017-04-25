Elizabeth City drug trafficker senten...

Elizabeth City drug trafficker sentenced after $80K found in washing machine

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and other charges. 42-year-old Davon Kelly Bennett was sentenced to 240 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin and marijuana; possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin and marijuana; and money laundering by concealment.

