ECPPS anticipates full class for early college

Although no completed applications for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools' Early College High School have yet been submitted, district officials say they're pleased with student and parent interest and expect a full class of students when the new school opens this fall. The school is planning for an inaugural class of 40-50 students, and ECPPS Superintendent Larry Cartner expects that first class will fill up soon.

