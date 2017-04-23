EC March for Babies raises $8K
More than 30 students, teachers, staff and parents from Sheep-Harney Elementary School strode through the streets of Elizabeth City in purple "Sheep-Harney" t-shirts Saturday morning in the 2017 March for Babies. The local fundraising event for the March of Dimes had raised about $8,000 as of Saturday morning, with fundraising scheduled to continue throughout the year.
