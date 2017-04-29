Drug Take Back Day: Residents turn in...

Drug Take Back Day: Residents turn in unused meds

Area law enforcement agencies seized thousands of doses of outdated prescription medicines on Saturday and not a soul was arrested in the process. That's because the vials of pills for asthma, diabetes, allergies and other medical conditions were voluntarily turned in at collection points across the region, brought in by good citizens looking for a safe way to dispose of medicines either past their expiration date or no longer needed.

