Drug Take Back Day: Residents turn in unused meds
Area law enforcement agencies seized thousands of doses of outdated prescription medicines on Saturday and not a soul was arrested in the process. That's because the vials of pills for asthma, diabetes, allergies and other medical conditions were voluntarily turned in at collection points across the region, brought in by good citizens looking for a safe way to dispose of medicines either past their expiration date or no longer needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC