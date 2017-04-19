Customer service offices to close for billing fixes
Elizabeth City's customer service offices will be closed to customers for the next few days as the city focuses on transferring all customers back to the city's former billing software. City Manager Rich Olson announced the city's customer service office at Southgate Mall will be closed from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
