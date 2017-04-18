County weighs budget priorities

Pasquotank County commissioners reviewed the easier parts of next year's county budget on Monday, but still found themselves debating whether they could afford a new library Bookmobile and hiring a new building inspector. Commissioners met Monday afternoon to continue crafting next year's budget, which must be in place before July 1. County Manager Rodney Bunch and Finance Officer Sheri Small presented $3.81 million in funding requests across 15 departments.

