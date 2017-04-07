Convicted child sex offender charged ...

Convicted child sex offender charged with residency, proximity violations

An Elizabeth City man, on probation for a conviction of taking indecent liberties with a child, now faces felony charges of giving a false address to authorities and living too close to an educational center, warrants state. Brian Justan Taylor, 27, of the 1600 block of Herrington Road, was arrested March 30. He's also charged with failure to notify authorities of his change of address.

