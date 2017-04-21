Contract brings large amount of ammonia to city plant
Way too much toxic ammonia is flowing through Elizabeth City's wastewater treatment plant, and it needs to stop immediately, new Public Utilities Director Joe Pearce said Thursday. In a report to the city's finance committee, Pearce said that, since 1995, Republic Services has been bringing large volumes of leachate from its landfill in Bertie County to the city's plant for treatment.
