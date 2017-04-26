Coast Guard rescues two people from damaged sailboat off Cape Hatteras

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received notification at 6 a.m. that the 43-foot sailboat Nanette had a fouled propeller due to heavy weather conditions and was requesting assistance. The Coast Guard sent a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet, a C-130 Hercules aircrew and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.