Coast Guard rescues two people from damaged sailboat off Cape Hatteras

1 hr ago

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received notification at 6 a.m. that the 43-foot sailboat Nanette had a fouled propeller due to heavy weather conditions and was requesting assistance. The Coast Guard sent a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet, a C-130 Hercules aircrew and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch.

