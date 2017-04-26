Coast Guard rescues two people from damaged sailboat off Cape Hatteras
Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received notification at 6 a.m. that the 43-foot sailboat Nanette had a fouled propeller due to heavy weather conditions and was requesting assistance. The Coast Guard sent a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet, a C-130 Hercules aircrew and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC