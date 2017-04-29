Coast Guard rescues two from water ne...

Coast Guard rescues two from water near Reef Point

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The Bengals are facing a backlash over their decision to draft running back Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face whi PHILADELPHIA - The Latest on the NFL draft : 12:25 p.m. Three picks into the fourth round, Jacksonville drafted a He ELIZABETH CITY, NC - Two people had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday when their 40-foot sailboat ran aground and began to take on water near Reef Point. The Coast Guard sent a 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew from Station Elizabeth City to the call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC