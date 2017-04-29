Coast guard rescues 2 near Reef Point

Coast guard rescues 2 near Reef Point

Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington received notification that the 40-foot sailboat The Eleventh Hour had ran aground near Reef Point and was taking on water with two people aboard. The Coast Guard responded by sending a 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew from Station Elizabeth City.

