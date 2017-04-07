City wins grant funding twice for sewer project
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced that Elizabeth City had won $600,000 for the project through a Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery. The city sought disaster funds to replace and reroute the gravity sewer line serving Herrington Road after determining Hurricane Matthew damaged the line, allowing thousands of gallons of water a day to leak into it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC