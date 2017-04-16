City opposes nixing impact fees
Growth comes with costs, and Elizabeth City would bear much more of those costs under newly proposed state legislation that would forbid charging impact fees to property developers. Under House Bill 436, filed by House Speaker Pro Tem Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, neither cities nor counties "may impose a regulatory fee on new construction ... unless specifically authorized by general law."
