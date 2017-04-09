Cartner: ECPPS reform plan not road t...

Cartner: ECPPS reform plan not road to charter schools

Read more: The Daily Advance

Plans to improve four low-performing schools in Pasquotank County are not steps toward converting those schools to charter schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Larry Cartner said Friday. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools are implementing the "restart" model at Pasquotank Elementary School and River Road Middle School and the "transformation" model for Elizabeth City Middle School and P.W. Moore Elementary School.

