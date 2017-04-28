Budget cuts electric rate, hikes vehicle tax

Electrical rates would fall and motor vehicle taxes would go up, but property tax rates would remain the same under Elizabeth City City Manager Rich Olson's proposed spending plan for next year. Olson reported Friday he's released his proposed spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year that begins July 1. Though subject to City Council's modification and approval, the proposed budget currently totals $67.9 million, a 3-percent increase from the current 2016-17 budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.