Budget cuts electric rate, hikes vehicle tax
Electrical rates would fall and motor vehicle taxes would go up, but property tax rates would remain the same under Elizabeth City City Manager Rich Olson's proposed spending plan for next year. Olson reported Friday he's released his proposed spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year that begins July 1. Though subject to City Council's modification and approval, the proposed budget currently totals $67.9 million, a 3-percent increase from the current 2016-17 budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC