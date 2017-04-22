Baker is right: City electric rates are cheapest
The city of Elizabeth City is one of 32 North Carolina towns and cities that operate their own utilities through the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency. We own and purchase our source of electricity wholesale and co-own five plants which generate power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC