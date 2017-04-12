At 57, Camden woman never gave up on ...

At 57, Camden woman never gave up on learning to read

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Since 2014, Dalutha Joseph has been a fixture in the computer lab at College of The Albemarle, where she could be found practicing her reading skills and completing writing assignments four days a week. She was enrolled in the community college's Reading Horizons Elevate program on the Elizabeth City Campus and had recently earned her certificate, the culmination of a lifelong dream for Joseph.

