After funding loses, COA targets Edenton-Chowan budget
The College of the Albemarle Board of Trustees have directed staff to balance and "rightsize" the budget at COA's Edenton-Chowan campus to prevent further losses in state funds. The board, during its meeting last Tuesday, also formalized the previously announced plan to relocate the electrical and HVAC trades programs from the Edenton-Chowan campus to the main campus in Elizabeth City.
