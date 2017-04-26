7,700 who paid late fees to see credit

6 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

More than 7,000 Elizabeth City utility customers charged late fees since the city began its failed conversion to a new billing software will have those fees credited back to their accounts, the city manager said Monday. City Manager Rich Olson told City Council Monday that the reprieve on utility late fees goes back to September and will affect roughly 7,700 customers.

