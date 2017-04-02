$1M grant on tap for sewer project
Elizabeth City has tentatively won a $1 million grant to replace and reroute the badly leaking sewer line serving the area around Herrington Road. City Manager Rich Olson announced Friday that the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Water Resources has earmarked the $1 million grant through Hurricane Matthew recovery funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC