Underwater divers discover trove of 1...

Underwater divers discover trove of 18th C. artifacts

Ten thousand individual fragments, 23 five-foot square excavation units, and 1,975 entries on a digital inventory Although these numbers are pretty mind-boggling, they don't begin to describe the contents of a growing archeological collection that now resides at the Museum of the Albemarle. The artifact boxes that now line the Museum's shelves contain fragments of everything from earthenware milk pans and engraved wine decanters to straight pins, shingles, and shoes - even a cast-iron grave marker.

