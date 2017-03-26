Transparency, patience both critical for school reform

Regardless of whether you're talking about the grand scale of the universe or the small scale of everyday life, real change doesn't come about without some disruption to the existing order of things. We'd urge parents and other community members to bear that in mind as the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools implement reform plans at four ECPPS campuses to improve students' consistently poor performance on annual state testing.

