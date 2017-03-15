Thomas Casual Drum 2015.jpg

Drummer Thomas Taylor Jr. has performed jazz in Brazil, China, Japan and across the United States, but on Thursday he will come home to the place where his music career started. This week's Third Thursday Jazz Series artist grew up singing in children's choir at Samuel's Chapel Baptist in Elizabeth City and played in the Northeastern High School band.

