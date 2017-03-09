The Easters aren't personal friends, but they might as well be

We had the opportunity to hear Jeff and Sheri Easter Saturday night at New Life Assembly in Elizabeth City, and we haven't quite recovered even yet. And even though it was a gospel concert and devoted to worshipping God the church's own praise team did a terrific job of opening the evening with a series of worship songs Jeff did manage to slip in a brief sampling of George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today."

