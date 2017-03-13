Tar Heel View: Shutting the public ou...

Tar Heel View: Shutting the public out of government should be a crime

1 hr ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

A state panel's egregious violation of North Carolina's open meetings law could lead legislators to enact criminal penalties for government officials who slam the door on the public they serve. Sens. Bill Cook, R-Beaufort, and Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, have introduced a bill that would make it a Class 3 misdemeanor to deny access to public records or government meetings.

