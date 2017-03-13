Tar Heel View: Shutting the public out of government should be a crime
A state panel's egregious violation of North Carolina's open meetings law could lead legislators to enact criminal penalties for government officials who slam the door on the public they serve. Sens. Bill Cook, R-Beaufort, and Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, have introduced a bill that would make it a Class 3 misdemeanor to deny access to public records or government meetings.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
