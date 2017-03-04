Stella's II cafe opens today on McMorrine
The small neighborhood business will provide a safe place for "tweens and teens" to grab a bite to eat, surf the internet and hang out, owner Bonita Jones said Thursday before the store opened. Initially, Stella's II will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jones said, adding she'll expand hours during the summer when kids are out of school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC