Stella's II cafe opens today on McMor...

Stella's II cafe opens today on McMorrine

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

The small neighborhood business will provide a safe place for "tweens and teens" to grab a bite to eat, surf the internet and hang out, owner Bonita Jones said Thursday before the store opened. Initially, Stella's II will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jones said, adding she'll expand hours during the summer when kids are out of school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horses Feb 25 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb 25 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb 25 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb 25 Guitar71 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Jan '17 Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC