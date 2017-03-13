Statement on BOEM Auction No. ATLW-7 ...

Statement on BOEM Auction No. ATLW-7 a " Offshore Wind Lease North Carolina

4 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

We are very excited about this opportunity for Avangrid Renewables to play a leading role in the growing U.S. offshore wind industry, a reliable source of clean energy that has significant job-creation potential in North Carolina and the United States. Avangrid Renewables has a proven track record of clean energy development, with approximately 6.5 gigawatts of wind, solar and other renewable generation facilities in service or under development in 20 U.S. states.

