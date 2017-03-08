Spring often means snow in eastern North Carolina

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. EST - In this Feb. 22, 2017, photo, Parker Overton stands in front of a mural advertising Overton's, a grocery store he once owned in Greenville, N.C. less ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. EST - In this Feb. 22, 2017, photo, Parker Overton stands in front of a mural advertising Overton's, a grocery store he once owned in Greenville, N.C. ... more ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. EST - In this Feb. 23, 2017, photo, Greenville Recreation and Parks employee, Mark Dixon holds a shovel with a sand spreader at Elm Street Park in Greenville, N.C. Spring may officially be a few weeks away, but many in eastern North Carolina also know that March often delivers snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.