Soup's on: Empty Bowls aims to raise $20,700
Phil Dowdy serves up soup to Rosina Earp during the Empty Bowls of the Albemarle fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle at Arts of the Ablemarle, Wednesday. Executive Director Liz Reasoner said the food bank hoped to raise $20,700 from the fundraiser -- enough to pay for 80,000 meals.
