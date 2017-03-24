Robots and drones to occupy mall at Maker Fair
If you want to find out the ways people are using technology to make things, Saturday's Albemarle Micro Maker Fair and How-To Expo at Southgate Mall may be a place to start. Joe Davison, who works for a private forestry company, will be demonstrating how he uses a drone helicopter to take photos of trees.
