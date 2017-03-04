Road Street repaving will be this year
The North Carolina Department of Transportation will start resurfacing various parts of U.S. Highway 17 in Elizabeth City this summer - including the bad, bumpy midsection of Road Street. N.C. District Engineer Randy Midgett said Friday that DOT recently reviewed ongoing projects across Division 1, which includes Pasquotank and 13 other counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC