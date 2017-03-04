Road Street repaving will be this year

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will start resurfacing various parts of U.S. Highway 17 in Elizabeth City this summer - including the bad, bumpy midsection of Road Street. N.C. District Engineer Randy Midgett said Friday that DOT recently reviewed ongoing projects across Division 1, which includes Pasquotank and 13 other counties.

