Regional group attracting Trump opponents
Residents gather to share their concerns with one another at an American Civil Liberties Union resistance training program held by the NENC Progressives at the Pasquotank-Camden Library on Saturday. At the start of the meeting, attendees were invited to break into smaller groups to get to know others by talking about the topics that are most important to them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
