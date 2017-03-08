Reform plans unveiled for 4 schools

In an effort to stave off a state takeover of four low-performing schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials have adopted a reform plan designed to improve student achievement and outcomes at the four campuses. Superintendent Larry Cartner, announcing the reform plan at a press conference Tuesday, said it affects Pasquotank and P.W. Moore elementary schools and River Road and Elizabeth City middle schools.

