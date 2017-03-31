Police, firemen to wear heels for 'Mile in Her Shoes'
Law enforcement officers and firemen will be strutting -- or hobbling -- around the Northeastern High School track in women's stilettos, platforms and pumps on Saturday to make a point about domestic violence and sexual assault. Albemarle Hopeline is hosting its first "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" to increase community awareness and support for victims of domestic crimes and sexual assault.
