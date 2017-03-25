Polic firing range nearly done
It's been about seven years in the making, but the Elizabeth City Police Department is close to completing its firing range for police officers. City Council voted unanimously Monday to add another $30,000 to the budget for the firing range on Wellfield Road, where officers train and maintain their mandatory firearms certification.
