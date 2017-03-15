Pasquotank Elementary principal resigns
Pasquotank Elementary School's principal has submitted her resignation, three days after the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools announced her school is one of four low-performing schools that will be subject to a district reform plan. Shawn Wilson, in a letter dated Friday and sent to parents, guardians and students of Pasquotank Elementary, said she's stepping down for personal reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC