Parents Academy
Amber Bass Godfrey, technical director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, speaks to parents of eight-graders currently attending P. W. Moore Elementary School about the benefits of attending an Early College, Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb 25
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb 25
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb 25
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb 25
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC